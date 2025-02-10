McDonald’s stock leads Dow Jones higher as international comparables show growth

- McDonald's stock rises 5% after unveiling Q4 results.
- Comparable sales worldwide grew 0.4%, above -0.93% expected.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.83 missed consensus by 3 cents.
- Revenue of $6.39 billion misses Wall Street average by $90 million.
McDonald’s stock (MCD) ploughed more than 5% higher at points on Monday morning despite missing fourth-quarter consensus on the top and bottom lines. The market, however, disregarded the major highlights to focus on growth in international comparables, which it views as evidence that management is righting the ship.
MCD stock chanced up 5% to above $309, its first return to this price level since plunging on October 22 of last year on E. coli concerns at some of its Midwestern locations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which includes McDonald’s, rode the wave 0.3% higher, while the NASDAQ easily clear 1.2% gains. The equity market is somewhat optimistic after the Trump administration opted for 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, which are thought to be less abrasive than prior trade rhetoric. Basically, the market is hoping that Trump uses these tariffs to dismiss the prior 25% levies on Canada and Mexico that had rattled the markets in previous weeks.
McDonald’s earnings news
For the fourth quarter, McDonald’s produced adjusted earnings per share of $2.83, which was $0.03 behind the consensus and down 3% from a year earlier. GAAP EPS was $2.80. Revenue of $6.39 billion missed its mark by $90 million and slowed 0.3% YoY.
What’s not to like?
The market expected defeat though with the E. coli news affecting demand for its tasty burgers. All analysts covering the stock had already lowered their earnings expectations.
What made them turn that frown upside down was total comparable sales. This figure had been falling since the first quarter of 2023 when it came in at a robust 12.6%. In Q4 2024 it was 0.4%, but that was a step up from the -1.5% it reported in Q3. Analysts had expected total comparables to decrease 0.93%.
The turnaround in total comparable sales was led by the international segment, particularly its Licensed Markets division that reported 4.1% growth. US comparable sales decreased by 1.4% in the quarter.
Management said they expect to achieve operating margin in 2025 in the mid-to-high 40% range and to open 1,800 net new locations. About 600 new locations are slated for the US with the majority being opened abroad.
McDonald's stock forecast
McDonald's stock has now made up much of the ground lost on October 22, 2024, when MCD plunged 9.45% on the E. coli outbreak news. Sitting near $309, bulls could decide to close in on the all-time high of $317.67 from October 21, 2024.
Without much organic growth to report at present, however, expect MCD to consolidate in the low $300s. This stock has had a good day, but traders are likely to take profits.
Below this price action lies the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $295. January's lows and the 200-day SMA sit in the bottom half of the $280s and provide further support.
MCD daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold climbs above $2,900, hits new all-time high
Gold price continues to attract safe-haven flows amid persistent worries about Trump’s trade tariffs, refreshing record highs just above $2,900. Mounting trade war and inflationary concerns prompt investors to run for cover in the traditional store of value, Gold.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.0300 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD stays flat above 1.0300 on Monday, undermined by a stronger US Dollar amid Trump's fresh tariff threats. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook before the European Parliament later in the day.
GBP/USD looks vulnerable near 1.2400 on trade war fears
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2400 in the early European session on Monday. The pair appears vulnerable as the US Dollar holds its ground following US President Trump's latest tariff threats and mounting fears of a global trade war.
Five fundamentals for the week: Powell, US inflation, retail sales and one Donald Trump Premium
The US President Donald Trump cannot extract himself from the news – and that is only one source of volatility. After digesting Nonfarm Payrolls, fresh US inflation figures and long hours with Fed Chair Jerome Powell will keep investors on edge.
These catalysts could fuel rally in XRP price amidst recent developments
Ripple partnered with Unicâmbio, a Portuguese currency exchange provider, according to an announcement made on Monday. Other key market movers influencing XRP price this week include the progress of XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) filings and bullish on-chain metrics.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.