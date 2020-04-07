Markets: The best investment opportunities are being created – Morgan Stanley

Lisa Shalett, CIO at Morgan Stanley, believes some of the best investment opportunities in this generation are being created right now.

Key quotes

“I think geopolitical negotiations could lead to a reversal in the price of oil, but my main reason for endorsing commodities is because they are tied to the economy, which I expect to start to recover later this year.”

“I expect the dollar to weaken, which makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for much of the rest of the world, and inflation to pick up once the worst of the health crisis is over and stimulus starts to have an impact.”

“High yield bonds are issued by companies rated below investment grade. While some of these heavily indebted firms may fail this year, the asset class seems to present better potential opportunity than it has in decades.”