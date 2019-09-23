Markets: Key economic events and indicators for the week – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out the key economic indicators and events from across the globe which are likely to have maximum impact on markets in this week.
Key Quotes
“Tuesday
Data: Japan preliminary September Manufacturing, Services and Composite PMI; France September manufacturing confidence, business confidence; Germany September Ifo business climate index; UK August public sector net borrowing; US July FHFA house price index, July S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller house price index; September Richmond Fed manufacturing index; September Conference Board consumer confidence.
Central Banks: BoJ's Kuroda, ECB's Villeroy speak.
Politics: General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly begins.”
“Wednesday
Data: Japan August services PPI; Germany October GfK consumer confidence; France September consumer confidence; US weekly MBA mortgage applications, August new home sales
Central Banks: BoJ minutes of July meeting; BoJ's Masai, ECB's Coeure, Fed's Evans and George speak.”
“Thursday
Data: Japan final August machine tool orders; Euro Area August M3 money supply; US third estimate Q2 GDP, personal consumption, core PCE, preliminary August wholesale inventories, weekly initial jobless claims, August pending home sales, September Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity
Central Banks: Bank of Mexico decision; ECB publishes Economic Bulletin; Fed's Kaplan, Bullard, Clarida, Daly, Kashkari and Barkin, ECB's Draghi, BoE's Carney and Cunliffe speak.”
“Friday
Data: UK September GfK consumer confidence; Japan September Tokyo CPI; China August industrial profits; France August PPI, consumer spending, preliminary September CPI; Italy September consumer confidence, manufacturing confidence, economic sentiment, August PPI; Euro Area September economic confidence, business climate indicator, industrial confidence, services confidence, final September consumer confidence; US August personal income, personal spending, preliminary August durable goods orders, final September University of Michigan sentiment
Central Banks: BoE's Saunders, ECB's Guindos, Knot, Hernandez De Cos, Fed's Quarles and Harker speak.”
