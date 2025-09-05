"A steeper pullback in labor demand could push the Fed to prioritize maximum employment over price stability within its dual mandate. That would weigh on USD and underpin the rally in risk assets as markets start to price-in odds for a 50bps Fed funds rate cut at the September 16-17 FOMC meeting. Conversely, an NFP print at or above expectations would strengthen the case for a gradual Fed easing cycle and offer USD near-term support."

"Risks to US employment are skewed to the downside. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence labor differential index, ADP employment, JOLTS job openings, and the ISM services/manufacturing employment indexes point to cooling labor demand. Interestingly, Fed Governor Christopher Waller estimates that, after accounting for the annual 'benchmark' revisions to 2025, private-sector employment actually shrank, on average, in May, June, and July instead of posting gains of 52k. Perhaps seeking to pre-empt a disappointing NFP , President Donald Trump cautioned yesterday that Americans should not expect to see the 'real' strength of the labor market until next year."

"NFP gains in August are expected to be weak at 75k vs. 73k in July. Private sector payrolls, a better indication of the underlying momentum in the labor market, is also seen at 75k vs. 83k in July. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1pts to 4.3% (the highest since October 2021) on an unchanged participation rate of 62.2% while average hourly earnings growth is projected at 0.3% m/m vs. 0.3% in July."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.