Market wrap: S&P500 futures rose 0.2% to new highs - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.

Key Quotes:

"Global market sentiment: Interest rate and fx markets were fairly stable during the US holiday. S&P500 futures rose 0.2% to a fresh record high.

Interest rates: US 10yr treasury markets were closed but 10yr futures traded, ranging sideways between 2.40% and 2.42%. Fed fund futures implied rates were little changed, the April contract trading at 0.71%, which implies around a 30% chance of a rate hike in March).

Currencies: The US dollar index is little changed. EUR ranged sideways between 1.0605 and 1.0630. USD/JPY ranged between 113.00 and 113.25. AUD ranged between 0.7665 and 0.7690. NZD ranged between 0.7180 and 0.7190. AUD/NZD traded between 1.0670 and 1.0705."