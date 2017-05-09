Market wrap: North Korea’s missile tests, US dollar, bond yields, and equities fell - Westpac

Market wrap: North Korea’s missile tests, US dollar, bond yields, and equities fell - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.
Key Quotes:
"Global market sentiment: The US dollar, bond yields, and equities fell; concerns about North Korea’s missile tests to the fore. Also contributing were disappointing US data, dovish Fedspeak, and hurricane Irma.
Interest rates: US 10yr yields fell from 2.14% to 2.06% - the lowest since November. 2yr yields fell from 1.33% to 1.29%. Fed fund futures yields fell, now pricing the chance of a December rate hike at around 34% (from 40%).
Currencies: The US dollar index is down 0.4% on the day, with most of the decline coming after the disappointing durable goods orders data. EUR eked a higher 1.1880-1.1940 range. USD/JPY fell from 109.55 to 108.63. AUD rose from 0.7960 to 0.8028 before retreating to the 0.8000 area. Outperformer NZD rose from 0.7170 to 0.7264, despite a disappointing GDT dairy auction. AUD/NZD fell from 1.1120 to 1.1030.
Economic Wrap
US durable goods orders were finalised for July, and showed a 6.0% fall (vs -2.9% expected). However, the fall mostly reflected large aircraft orders in June, the ex-transport measure rising 0.6%. Factory orders fell 3.3% in July (as expected), with gains in non-durable orders.
Fed moderate/dove Brainard remained concerned about recent low inflation and felt increasing rates more gradually than the median forecast was prudent, but was ready to start shrinking the balance sheet. Dove Kashkari said rate hikes may be doing real harm to the economy.
The GDT dairy auction resulted in prices overall little changed – the index up 0.3%. Fats outperformed (butter up 3.8%), but powders disappointed, with WMP down 1.6% (compared to futures pricing a 3% rise)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.