RBA’s Lowe: Market pricing for steady rates in 2017 seems reasonableBy Dhwani Mehta
RBA Governor Lowe continues to take questions in front of the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics at the moment.
Key Responses:
Repeats recent upbeat comments on global fiscal outlook
Some tightening in conditions for property developers in some markets
We do not expect the rate of inflation to fall further
Expect unemployment rate to stay near current level for a while
Market pricing for steady rates in 2017 seems reasonable