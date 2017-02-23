RBA’s Lowe: Market pricing for steady rates in 2017 seems reasonable

By Dhwani Mehta

RBA Governor Lowe continues to take questions in front of the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics at the moment.

Key Responses:

Repeats recent upbeat comments on global fiscal outlook

Some tightening in conditions for property developers in some markets

We do not expect the rate of inflation to fall further

Expect unemployment rate to stay near current level for a while

Market pricing for steady rates in 2017 seems reasonable