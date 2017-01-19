Mario Draghi’s speech Live Coverage - ECB Press Conference Today

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB is expected to give press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank on 19 January 2017 at its premises in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, starting at 14:30 CET.

EUR/USD unchanged around 1.0650 on ECB

The ECB left the interest rate on the main refinancing operations at 0.00%, the interest rate on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively, as universally expected.

