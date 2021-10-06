Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Marathon up today?

- Marathon Digital (MARA) stock sprints to the close on Tuesday.
- Crypto stocks boosted by the rise in Bitcoin above $50k.
- MARA stock surges over 10% as retail traders are back.
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) stock surged on Tuesday as a double tailwind produced impressive results for the stock. The negativity in recent days, which has spread to most sectors of the market, took a break with a bounce for the major indices. The Nasdaq was the biggest gainer, closing up 1.4%, but all stock indices were higher on Tuesday. Added to this for crypto names was the performance of cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin, the crypto leader, breaking and holding above $50,000. This set crypto stocks on a surge with many closing up 5% or more. MARA stock was possibly the most impressive with its 10.59% gain.
As we can see from the 15-minute chart above, it was a steady gain for the session with MARA closing at the high of the day. This is usually a continuation sign for the following session.
Marathon Digital (MARA) stock news
|Market Cap
|$3.35 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.8 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|
Price/Book
|9
|Price/Sales
|628
|Gross Margin
|-77%
|Net Margin
|-78%
|EBITDA
|$-30 billion
|52 week low
|$57.75
|52 week high
|$1.87
|Short Interest
|15%
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $61.67
Marathon digital Holdings (MARA) announced Bitcoin and mining updates for September 2021 on Monday, October 4. The company produced 1,252.4 new bitcoins for Q3 to end September. This was a 91% increase over the prior quarter. MARA produced 340.6 bitcoins during September, and its total holding of Bitcoins now stands at approximately 7,035. The company also gave some financial details. Cash on hand is $32.9 million, and total liquidity is now at $369.1 million. Marathon Digital Holdings has obtained a $100 million line of credit from Silvergate Bank, which is secured by Bitcoin and cash. MARA also has 8,459 ASIC miners from Bitmain on the way to the company to add to the existing mining fleet of 25,272 miners.
Marathon (MARA) stock forecast
$37.72 is the recent high from September 23, and we would really like to see this taken out soon. Otherwise, this has just been another failing spike. MARA did find support at the combination of the 200-day moving average, the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for the year, and the 100-day moving average. All of these converged around $30, making it a very strong support point to buy dips. Crypto stocks will obviously be subject to moves in the underlying prices of cryptocurrencies and, in particular, Bitcoin, but Bitcoin holding above $50,000 is certainly bullish.
FXStreet View: Neutral, bullish above $38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 14-month low on massive dollar strength
EUR/USD has tumbled to the lowest since July 2020 as soaring energy prices, fears of a slowdown, the US debt ceiling debacle and Fed tapering grip markets Downbeat eurozone retail sales weigh on the euro ahead of the ADP private-sector jobs report.
GBP/USD crashes to 1.3550 as fear grips markets
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3550, succumbing to dollar strength led by fears of inflation and the looming US debt ceiling. UK gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, and that is weighing on sterling. The US ADP NFP is next.
XAU/USD braces for a drop to $1738 support
Gold price remains sold-off into heavy USD demand, higher Treasury yields. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid the energy crisis, growth concerns.
Here’s why XRP price will skyrocket to $15
XRP price has been struggling lately on a lower time frame, while altcoins are enjoying massive bull rallies. However, on the weekly chart, Ripple indicates that it is forming a massive bullish pattern that could propel it higher.
Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher
Crypto stocks were some of the best performing names on Tuesday as Bitcoin, the undisputed crypto leader, broke above $50,000 for the first time in a month. Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to have steadied above $50,000.