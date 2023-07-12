Malaysia: Unemployment remains unchanged in May – UOB

We maintain our 2023 year-end unemployment rate forecast at 3.2% (BNM est: 3.3%, end-2022: 3.6%). Renewed expectations of tighter monetary and financial conditions in the advance economies coupled with a slower post-pandemic economic recovery in China have raised concerns about a more subdued global demand and growth outlook for 2H23 and 2024. Should conditions slow further in the next few months, this could delay reaching full employment by year-end.

Total employment hit an all-time high of 16.28mn in May (Apr: 16.25mn) following positive monthly gains since Aug 2021. Hiring was broad-based across all economic sectors, led by the services industry particularly in food & beverage services, wholesale & retail trade, and information & communication activities. The employment-to-population ratio inched up to 67.6% (from 67.5% in Apr), marking a fresh record high, which indicates the ability for Malaysia’s growing economy to create employment.

The national unemployment rate and labour force participation rate held unchanged at 3.5% and 70.0% respectively in May, signaling stable labour market conditions. Labor conditions are still some way from tightness as the number of unemployed persons and workers outside the labour force remained higher than pre-pandemic amid constrained wage growth.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.