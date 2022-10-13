UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting review the latest labour market report in Malaysia.
Key Takeaways
“Malaysia’s labour market continued to show further improvement albeit moderately in Aug. Both the size of the labour force and employment breached another fresh record level while the national unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.”
“The gain in total employment was again driven by increased hiring in services (particularly food & beverages services, wholesale & retail trade, and administrative & support service activities), manufacturing, and construction sectors. Agriculture and mining & quarrying sectors continued to trim headcounts. The employment-to-population ratio, which indicates the ability of an economy to create employment, surpassed pre-pandemic high level for four months in a row at 67.1%.”
“Cognizant of a potential global recession next year, still high operating costs and lingering COVID19 related risks, Malaysia’s labour market recovery may hit a speedbump going into 2023. A successful end to the country’s transition to COVID-19 endemicity and continued government support under the re-tabled Budget 2023 after the general elections are key to hold up the existing recovery momentum. We keep the view of a potential full labour market recovery back to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2023 for now, with the unemployment rate expected to ease to 3.5% by end2022 and 3.2% by end-2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Dollar volatility set to surge on US CPI figures – LIVE
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September. Ahead of the inflation report, the US Dollar Index edges lower amid improving market mood. Meanwhile, the Fed remains on track to hike its policy rate by 75 bps in November.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward mid-0.9700s during the European trading hours. The renewed dollar weakness seems to be helping the pair push higher as investors gear up for the September CPI inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD rises above 1.1200 on UK political headlines
GBP/USD has advanced to a fresh weekly high above 1.1200 on Thursday on reports claiming that the UK government could announce changes to the mining budget later in the day. Investors await the September Consumer Price Index data from the US.
Gold climbs above $1,680 as US yields decline
Gold has gained traction after having dropped below $1,670 earlier in the day and advanced above $1,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% ahead of the US CPI data, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
US September CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
Investors expect the headline annual CPI to decline to 8.1% from 8.3% in August. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen edging higher to 6.5% from 6.3% in the same period.