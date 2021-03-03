Malaysia: Trade outlook remains positive – UOB

Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting at UOB Group evaluate the Malaysian export sector.
Key Quotes
“Since US-China trade tensions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic started, this has prompted global investors to rethink their supply chain resilience and diversify trade. We noted that trade tensions and pandemic has benefited Malaysia’s exports to its top three trade partners (China, Singapore, and US) whereby export shipments to these countries have consistently risen across three specific periods (pre and during US-China trade tension, and COVID-19 pandemic).”
“Malaysia’s export gains to China were the most notable as exports to China rose by MYR60bn (or 9.3% compounded annual growth) between 2016-2020, while exports to the US grew MYR28.6bn (or 8.1%) and exports to Singapore expanded by MYR27.7bn (or 5.6%). Malaysia’s key export products that rose markedly include electrical & electronics (E&E), mineral fuels, machinery & transport equipment, optical & scientific, and rubber products.”
“Going forward, challenges remain to strengthen Malaysia’s investments and trade linkages particularly to attract high quality investments. Malaysia’s approved investments signal higher FDI interest (particularly from China and US). Global macro conditions will be the prime driver of actualised investments over the next 2-3 years. Policies should also be aligned to shifting global trends and ensure Malaysia remains a competitive investment destination. A holistic investment plan that engages investors to understand the issues hindering investments, improve investor services, and enhance the administration of investment incentives would help improve the investment climate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2050 as dollar rises across the board
EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls missed with 117K. The ISM Services PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD edges higher as Sunak presents UK budget
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.40, paring previous losses as UK Chancellor Sunak presents a new budget that includes an extension to the furlough scheme, tax holidays, and other measures to support the economy. US yields and data are eyed.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.