Malaysia Gold price today: Gold falls, according to FXStreet data

Malaysia Gold price today: Gold falls, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet Team

Gold prices fell in Malaysia on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 583.17 Malaysian Ringgits (MYR) per gram, down compared with the MYR 585.00 it cost on Thursday.

The price for Gold decreased to MYR 6,802.02 per tola from MYR 6,823.29 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure

Gold Price in MYR

1 Gram

583.17

10 Grams

5,831.73

Tola

6,802.02

Troy Ounce

18,138.72

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Malaysia by adapting international prices (USD/MYR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD steadies near 1.1650 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD steadies near 1.1650 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD holds ground after five days of losses, trading around 1.1650 during the Asian hours on Friday. Traders remain cautious ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is expected to offer further insight into labor market conditions and the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. December NFP is forecast to show job gains of 60,000, down from 64,000 in November.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3450, nine-day EMA

GBP/USD remains below 1.3450, nine-day EMA

GBP/USD remains subdued for the fourth consecutive day, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Friday. The momentum indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index at 51.9 is neutral, reflecting slower momentum after firm recent readings. An RSI drop back beneath 50 would strengthen the case for a deeper pullback.

Gold eyes US NFP, Supreme Court ruling for the next big move

Gold eyes US NFP, Supreme Court ruling for the next big move

Gold is battling a critical resistance just under the $4,500 threshold early Friday, having closed well above the $4,450 barrier on Wednesday. The next big in Gold now hinges on the US Nonfarm Payrolls data and the Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariff powers.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple find key support, reviving rally hopes

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple find key support, reviving rally hopes

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple steadied above key support levels on Friday after being rejected at mid-week resistance zones. The short-term recovery prospects remain intact if the top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization hold these support zones.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

Ripple is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

