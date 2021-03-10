Malaysia: Foreign portfolio inflows seen facing headwinds in March – UOB

Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting at UOB Group assess the latest figures for foreign portfolio inflows in the Malaysian economy.
Key Quotes
“Malaysia’s overall foreign portfolio inflows rose by MYR6.3bn in Feb (Jan: +MYR2.8bn), mainly due to higher bond inflows (+MYR7.2bn) which offset further net selling of equities (-MYR0.9bn). This brings year-to-date bond inflows to MYR10.9bn in Jan-Feb. However, we anticipate a potential reversal of flows in March as global reflation trades intensified that prompted steepening of long-term yields and bond sell-offs.”
“Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign reserves rose further by USD0.4bn m/m to a near 3-year high of USD109.0bn as at end-Feb (end-Jan: +USD1.0bn m/m to USD108.6bn). The latest reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.6 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.”
“Looking ahead, higher inflation expectation and steeper US Treasury yields may somewhat cap capital inflows to emerging markets (EM). Nevertheless, EM assets should be supported by ongoing quantitative easing (QE), and improving recovery across Asia.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction
EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.
GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.