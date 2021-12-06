Lucid Group Inc Stock Price and Forecast: Will Lucid break $40 after SEC subpoena?

- Lucid Group (LCID) falls further on Friday as it closes down over 2%.
- Lucid (LCID) stock under pressure as risk-off sentiment dominates.
- Lucid (LCID) is also seeing profit-taking ahead of year-end.
Lucid Motors is Lucid Group but either way the stock remains a favourite of retail traders. Despite this, Lucid has suffered from the general malaise affecting the stock market recently. The emergence of a new covid variant called omicron has seen global equities revert to a risk-off mode and high beta risk names such as Lucid have suffered disproportionally.
What is also clear from the 15-minute chart above is the power of technical analysis in this name. Lucid (LCID) formed a near-perfect double top on Tuesday and Wednesday and that has then led to a near 16% fall for the remainder of the week. Omicron or no omicron, double tops are powerful reversal signals.
Lucid Group (LCID) stock news
Lucid received a subpoena from the SEC in relation to the $24 billion blank check deal according to a report this morning from Reuters. "The investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva Inc and certain projections and statements," Lucid said in a regulatory filing-Reuters. Lucid is cooperating fully with the SEC.
Lucid is up over 170% in the last three months as retail investors have ridden a powerful tide of sentiment and flow into electric vehicle names. Tesla rocketed, then Rivian (RIVN) IPO'd and Lucid moved steadily in tune with them. Tesla has now stalled with Elon selling stock and sits on a key level, $1,000. If that breaks Tesla (TSLA) is set up for further losses. Lucid is also likely to come under yer end selling pressure. News flow is likely to slow into the holiday season. However, we do feel there is one more bounce left in the overall market before the year is out. Risk names will benefit in such a scenario. Lucid was aiming for support below $40 before news of the SEC subpoena hit and now that move lower is likely to accelearte.
Lucid (LCID) stock forecast
Lucid broke out of the daily triangle formation and moved quickly through a light volume vacuum on Thursday. Friday saw Lucid retreat more and find some potential support at the $45 area. this is a previous high volume area from mid-November. If Lucid fails to hold $45 there is another volume vacuum until $37. At that point, it would be time to reassess with a potential buy the dip but clarity would be needed over the SEC issue. If risk assets start to get bulled up again Lucid should also follow. Look to the likes of Bitcoin and other retail stocks for clues. It is better to be slighly late to the move in our view as we look for confirmation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
