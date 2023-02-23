Lucid Earnings: LCID stock drops 13% on soft production outlook

- Lucid reported lower than expected 2023 production.
- LCID stock dropped over 13% on the poor guidance.
- Lucid plans on producing between 10,000 and 14,000 vehicles in 2023.
- Support sits at $7.40 and $6.20.
Lucid (LCID) stock is down more than 13% at the start of trading on Thursday as the company's earnings release late Wednesday was hurt by Lucid's poor production guidance. The electric vehicle player, known for its industry-leading battery range of 520 miles in its signature Lucid Air sports sedan, said production would range between 10,000 and 14,000 for the full year. That was just about half of Wall Street's expectation with most analysts prior to the call projecting production between 20,000 to 25,000.
Lucid stock news
Lucid reported GAAP earnings per share of $-0.28 in Q4, which surpassed consensus by about 14 cents. That was the high point though. Revenue just under $258 million came in $16 million short of Wall Street.
Overall, production in the fourth quarter was not bad. Lucid produced 3,493 vehicles in Q4 and delivered 1,932. For the full year of 2022, Lucid produced 7,180 vehicles, which bested the year-ago projection of between 6,000 and 7,000.
Lucid's high-end guidance of 14,000 vehicles for 2023 means that it does not see a much higher ramp up compared with the fourth quarter. Lucid has more than 28,000 reservations at the moment, which does not include the between 50,000 and 100,000 vehicles that the Saudi government has promised to purchase over the coming decade.
In answer to an analyst question about the lower-than-expected production guidance, management said that certain supplier delays regarding the Lucid Air "Stealth" version may have reduced the production timeline but overall the production guidance was not a setback from their perspective.
"Let me be clear, production is no longer a bottleneck," said CEO & CTO Peter Rawlinson. "We were also able to deliver Lucid Air touring and a small number of Lucid Pure in the fourth quarter and delivered our first Air into Europe and Saudi Arabia as promised. So, we now have the rates of Air covering a spectrum of performance and range on the road today."
Rawlinson said the Sapphire version, which will be the highest-performing version of the Lucid Air, will begin production this summer. Additionally, Lucid's Gravity SUV will begin production in 2024.
Lucid management did not mention any of the rumors surrounding its largest investor – the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Rumors swirled over the past month that the sovereign wealth fund may be interested in taking Lucid private as its share price has declined over 60% in the past year. A 13F filing filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in mid-February shows the Saudi fund did report raising its stake in Lucid by 9% to 1.11 billion shares. This would give it a 60.6% controlling stake in the company's common shares.
Lucid stock forecast
Now at $8.50 in Thursday's session, Lucid stock is sitting on the range high from January 12. A break there would send LCID down to support from late last month around $7.40. Below there sits the December support level of $6.20. LCID stock has been trending lower since the January 27 high of $17.80 based on those Saudi rumors. The 9-day moving average crossed under the 21-day moving average last Friday, and the bearish crossover on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator happend a week before that. Both of these indicators were telling us that a downtrend was imminent. Only a break above $13 will place Lucid stock back in bullish mode.
LCID daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0600 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades slightly above 1.0600 in the American session after having dropped below that level earlier in the day. The decisive rebound witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes following the mixed data releases seems to be weighing on USD and helping the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2050 area as mood improves
GBP/USD has advanced to the 1.2050 area in the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's mixed action, major equity indexes in the US push higher after the opening bell, not allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength.
Gold rebounds from 2023 lows, trades above $1,820
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since late December below $1,820 before rebounding toward $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned negative on the day near 3.9% following earlier advance, helping XAU/USD limits its losses.
Binance accidentally closes all Australian Derivatives positions of “Wholesale Investors”
Binance has been facing troubles on all fronts ranging from users to regulators, for the last few days. And if that was not enough, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange caused more problems for itself on Thursday after making a huge blunder.
Despite 8% afterhours bounce, NVDA stock needs to overtake $230 to sustain rally
Nvidia (NVDA) stock surged 8.4% in Thursday's premarket after the premier US chip designer released fourth quarter earnings that came in ahead of Wall Street expectations.