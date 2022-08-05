Look for a “flush day” with VIX thru 40 and SPX down 4-5% as part of forming bottom – JP Morgan

JP Morgan tried to solve the riddle over the firmer equities despite recession risk during late Thursday. The US bank initially termed the firmer shares as short covering as folks re-assess the macro environment. Many believe that the Fed re-centres from inflation to growth and if growth continues to disappoint that brings the end of the tightening cycle earlier
Following that, better than expected earnings from MegaCap Tech and retail bid were cited as the catalysts for the equity run-up. JP Morgan also said, “A ton of money is on the sidelines, so light volume and low liquidity. This is exacerbating the move higher but we have not seen many institutional investors chase this rally. Instead, many believe this is another bear rally.”
While providing the outlook, the US bank mentioned, “At some point, that money on the sidelines is pulled into the market but many investors think we need to retest, and make new lows.”
“In terms of Tech outperformance, if we have seen the highs in yields (3.47% on June 14) and we're going to be in a low growth environment then MegaCap Tech is arguably the best long irrespective of the shape of the yield curve,” the JP Morgan mentioned additionally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6950 on RBA's SoMP
AUD/USD is holding steady above 0.6950 following the RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP). The price is under pressure but should hourly support hold, the 0.7000s will be eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from two-month-old resistance towards 1.0200
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares the biggest daily gains in more than a week. RSI pullback, presence of multiple resistance challenge buyers. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
Gold approaches $1,805-07 resistance with eyes on US NFP
Gold price grinds higher around $1,795 during Friday’s Asian session, after refreshing the monthly top the previous day. The metal marked the biggest daily gains in five months on Thursday amid a softer US dollar and the rush to risk safety amid recession fears.
Ethereum: Too soon to call it quits, too late to walk away
Ethereum price festers with negative market sentiment amidst the upcoming network merge. Ethereum price stalls near a pivotal level. A dual scenario is at work targeting either $1,900 or $1,500. This thesis remains neutral until further evidence is displayed.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!