LME Copper breaks out, eyes 2024 high at 11,100 – Société Générale

LME Copper has surged past the upper boundary of its prolonged consolidation phase, setting its sights on the 2024 peak near 11,100. While a brief consolidation cannot be ruled out, momentum indicators show no clear signs of reversal. Holding above support at 10,590 would keep the uptrend intact, opening the way for further gains toward 11,470 and 11,920, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Momentum builds as Copper extends rally above range

