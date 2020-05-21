LK Stock Price: Luckin Coffee Inc extends its unlucky strike, will it find bargain-seekers?

- Luckin Coffee's shares are tumbling once again after trade resumed on Wednesday.
- Doubts about its survival seem to scare even the bravest bargain-seekers.
- The coffee-chain is now worth less than $1 billion and lost some 95% peak to trough.
No luck for Luckin Coffee. Trading in NASDAQ:LK resumed on Thursday with shares tumbling down. There is no mercy on Thursday, with another fall. The chain of some 4,507 coffee shops in China – more than Starbucks in the world's second-largest economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the bigger downer came from its accounting scandal. Muddy Waters Research published an 89-page report claiming that the firm falsified operational and financial figures. The company initially denied the allegations but in early April it admitted the fabrication – worth some $310 million – and trading halted afterward.
After a management shakeup and a delisting notice from NASDAQ, trading finally resumed on Wednesday and not in a good way. The ongoing plunge is showing that concerns over the coffee chain's viability amid the scandal are prevalent.
China has mostly returned to normal activity, yet some consumers are afraid of entering public places. Even if the firm cleans up the financial mess, it would take time for a revival. If Luckin Coffee is lucky to survive, its equity will find buyers – yet when and at what price remains muddy. Those who held onto shares so far are unlucky.
LK Coffee Stock
Luckin Coffee's stock price is dropping some 17% at the time of writing, adding to its misery and just above $600 million. Shares are changing hands at around $2.33, down from a 52-week low of $51.38.
The S&P 500 enjoyed significant gains of 1.67% on Wednesday, boosted by hopes for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve and as investors were shrugging off doubts about Moderna's vaccine candidate. The mood soured later on as Sino-American tensions escalated again. However, investors seem more optimistic as markets open on Thursday. The 3,000 mark seems within reach.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
