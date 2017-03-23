Live Stream - FOMC Member Kashkari speech

Neel Kashkari, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is about to speak at The Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference at 17GMT.

About Neel Kashkari

Neel Kashkari took office as president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis on January 1, 2016. In this role, he serves on the Federal Open Market Committee, bringing the Fed’s Ninth District’s perspective to monetary policy discussions in Washington. In addition to his responsibilities as a monetary policymaker, Kashkari oversees all operations of the bank, including supervision and regulation, and payments services.