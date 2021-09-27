LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc surges into the close and ekes out a positive day

- NASDAQ:LCID managed to close higher by 0.04% on Friday.
- Production Preview Week kicks off on Monday as Lucid inches closer to deliveries.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes the chip shortage is coming to an end.
NASDAQ:LCID dropped lower out of the open today, but thanks to a late day surge, the stock managed to post back to back positive sessions. Lucid shares eked out a small gain as the stock rose by 0.04% on Friday, and closed the trading day at $25.43. The electric vehicle maker outpaced the NASDAQ index, which was the only major index to close the session lower. It was a mixed day for EV stocks, as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) jumped higher by 2.75%, while major Chinese EV makers including Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) all closed the week in the red.
Next week marks the start of Lucid’s Production Preview Event, where investors, media, and customers will be able to get an indepth look at Lucid’s Arizona facility. For the first time, Lucid Air sedans will be available to the public for test driving, and many investors are hoping that a delivery date will be announced by CEO Peter Rawlinson. With over 10,000 reservations in the queue, investors and customers will be anxiously waiting to hear about Lucid’s delivery program.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk had some interesting comments on Friday about the ongoing global chip shortage that has affected multiple EV makers around the world. Musk stated that he believes with the production of chip fabrication plants around the world, the chip shortage should be over by 2022. Tesla itself recently entered discussions with Samsung to produce the next generation Full Self Driving chips for its vehicles.
