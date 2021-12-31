LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc drives higher as Citigroup provides a bullish price target

- NASDAQ:LCID gained 4.81% during Thursday’s trading session.
- CitiGroup resumed coverage of Lucid at a $57.00 price target.
- Tesla has a rocky session as the company recalls 475,000 vehicles.
NASDAQ:LCID investors received some long awaited good news on Thursday, as a Wall Street analyst bought back in. Shares of Lucid jumped by 4.81% and closed the trading day at $38.75. It has been a trying year for Lucid, exhibiting the growing pains of an early stage, high-growth company. After a long-awaited Wall Street debut in July, Lucid climbed higher out of the gate as investors bought into the narrative of the company being a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) killer. Lucid has hit some rough waters in recent weeks after an SEC investigation and debt offering turned investors off of the stock, sending shares tumbling by 24% over the past month.
The good news that investors received on Thursday was that CitiGroup is set to resume coverage of Lucid’s stock, and the investment firm is still bullish. It seems as though the analyst understands the EV market better than others, as they stated that Lucid is still a pre-revenue company and should be treated as such by the markets. In a sector that has the potential to explode in 2022, CitiGroup sees a nice 45% upside for the stock, providing a price target of $57.00.
Lucid Motors stock price
It was not as nice of a day for Tesla, as the electric vehicle industry leader saw its shares fall by 1.46% during the session. What was sending Tesla investors packing? For once it wasn’t CEO Elon Musk selling off his own shares, it was that the company announced a recall of 475,000 Model 3 and Model S vehicles. The recall was due to technical issues with the harness strap that holds the rear view camera.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
