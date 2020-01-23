Lagarde speech: Would much rather have much higher growth, higher rates

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"How we measure inflation is something we'll look at."

"I doubt we'll resolve the issue of housing."

"If we believe there is miscalculation between data and perception, we need to pass on to Eurostat."

"I don't think work on housing will be done in one year."

"I'm concerned about low rates."

"I would much rather have much higher growth, higher rates."

"Review will look at side effects of low rates."

"If growth did not pick up, we have to decide on which part of the yield curve we want to operate and that determines tool."

