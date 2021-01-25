Lagarde Speech: Recovery somewhat delayed but not derailed

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is attending a panel titled "Restoring Economic Growth" at the World Economic Forum.

Key takeaways

"Recovery somewhat delayed but not derailed."

"Hope is still that 2021 is the year of recovery."

"The euro area growth in Q4 was negative."

"We are expecting the post-pandemic economy to be different."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 1.2133.

