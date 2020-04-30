Lagarde speech: Euro area GDP could fall by between 5% and 12% this year

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its interest rates unchanged, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.

Key takeaways

"Euro area facing a recession of unprecedented magnitude and speed in peacetime."

"Measures to contain virus have largely halted activity."

"Economic activity largely halted."

"Surveys have plunged, suggesting sharp contraction in growth."

"Scenarios suggest euro area GDP could fall by between 5% and 12% this year."

"Recovery speed uncertain."

About ECB President Lagarde

