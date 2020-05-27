Lagarde speech: ECB’s mild growth scenario already outdated

Speaking about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the European Youth Dialogue 2020, President Christine Lagarde said that the ECB’s mild growth scenario is already outdated.

Additional quotes

“Economic contraction likely between medium and severe scenarios.”

“It is very hard to forecast how badly the economy has been affected.”

“ECB primary objective is to ensure price stability.”

“ECB had to resort to exceptional measures to make sure there is plenty of liquidity.”

About Lagarde’s speech

Market reaction

The EUR bulls continue to guard the 1.0950 level following the comments from President Lagarde, as she offers no new surprises in her speech. At the time of writing, EUR/USD drops 0.20% to trade at 1.0960. All eyes on the EU Summit.