Komeito party leader Saito: We cannot agree with LDP on issues involving money, politics

Komeito party leader Tetsuo Saito said on Friday, “we cannot agree with the Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on issues involving money, politics.”

Additional quotes

Has expressed intention to leave coalition to LDP leader Takaichi.



It is extremely regrettable that LDP's solution to the issues was inadequate.



Wants to reset LDP-Komeito ruling coaliation for the time being.



We cannot vote for Takaichi's premiership in parliament.

Market reaction

USD/JPY has bounced off intraday lows near 152.40, still down 0.24% on the day at 152.70, at the time of writing.