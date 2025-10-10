Komeito party leader Saito: We cannot agree with LDP on issues involving money, politics
Komeito party leader Tetsuo Saito said on Friday, “we cannot agree with the Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on issues involving money, politics.”
Additional quotes
Has expressed intention to leave coalition to LDP leader Takaichi.
It is extremely regrettable that LDP's solution to the issues was inadequate.
Wants to reset LDP-Komeito ruling coaliation for the time being.
We cannot vote for Takaichi's premiership in parliament.
Market reaction
USD/JPY has bounced off intraday lows near 152.40, still down 0.24% on the day at 152.70, at the time of writing.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.07%
|0.10%
|-0.14%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|0.24%
|-0.20%
|EUR
|0.07%
|0.21%
|-0.11%
|0.10%
|0.19%
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|-0.21%
|-0.30%
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|-0.28%
|JPY
|0.14%
|0.11%
|0.30%
|0.26%
|0.27%
|0.38%
|0.04%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|0.14%
|-0.26%
|-0.01%
|0.18%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|-0.07%
|-0.19%
|0.03%
|-0.27%
|0.01%
|0.14%
|-0.26%
|NZD
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.38%
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|-0.40%
|CHF
|0.20%
|0.03%
|0.28%
|-0.04%
|0.14%
|0.26%
|0.40%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.