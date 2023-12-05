Kiwi extends backslide from recent high, opens the way up to 0.6100

- The Kiwi has seen two consecutive down days, pulling the NZD down from 0.6200.
- Market risk appetite has turned south this week, pushing investors into safe havens.
- Investor focus squarely on US data this week with NFP in the pipe.
The NZD/USD heads into the Wednesday market session struggling near the 0.6130 level as the kiwi (NZD) locks in two consecutive days of declines against the US Dollar (USD).
Market sentiment soured early Tuesday after Moody’s downgraded China’s sovereign debt outlook, with the ratings agency citing the Chinese government’s looming expenses should China need to start bailing out beleaguered local governments and drowning state-owned agencies.
US data came in mixed on Tuesday, with the Institute for Supply Management’s Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 52.7 for the annualized period into November, compared to the median market forecast of 52, and the Services sector PMI showed a step up from October’s 51.8.
US JOLTS Jobs Openings showed still-tightening labor market conditions with the report printing 8.733 million job postings, a two-and-a-half-year low and undercutting the previous month’s 9.35 million (revised down slightly from 9.553 million).
With a still-tight labor market weighing down investors hopes for a sooner-rather-than-later Federal Reserve rate cut cycle, market sentiment has knocked back on multiple fronts, sending the US Dollar higher against most major currencies heading into the midweek.
Wednesday brings US ADP Employment Change, and Friday will close the trading week out with another round of the US’ Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP); both labor indicators are expected to show improving employment conditions and a still-tightening labor market. The ADP Employment Change is expected to print at 130K in November compared to the previous 113K, while the NFP is forecast to come in at 185K vs October’s 150K.
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
The Kiwi has backslid straight into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.6130, and intraday price action is set to get hung up near the price level with exposure risk tilting firmly to the downside as the 50-hour SMA turns bearish into 0.6160, capping off upside bids.
Daily candlesticks have the NZD/USD is set to confirm a bearish pullback to the 200-day SMA just below 0.6100, and Monday’s four-month peak just below 0.6225 represents the nearest technical ceiling for near-term bids.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6133
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.6166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6033
|Daily SMA50
|0.5959
|Daily SMA100
|0.5985
|Daily SMA200
|0.609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.615
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6208
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6137
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6283
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD surrenders gains near 0.6550 ahead of Australia’s Building Permits, Trade Data
The AUD/USD pair surrenders gains and hovers around 0.6550 during the early Asian session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index extends its upside above 104.15 despite lower US Treasury bond yields and downbeat US economic data.
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0770 as Dollar holds firm Premium
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0770 falling to the lowest level in three weeks. The pair continues to face downward pressure as the market considers the European Central Bank will cut interest rates before the Federal Reserve.
Gold faces mixed risks, fails to capitalize on lower yields Premium
Gold recovered toward $2,030 after testing $2,020 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined to its lowest level in three months below 4.15% after US employment data and helped XAU/USD gain traction.
BTT price marks a near 132% rally as Justin Sun’s Tron achieves 200 million users
BTT price breaches the $0.00000100 mark, rising by 87% on Wednesday. Tron founder Justin Sun celebrates 200 million users on the network, triggering the price rise. BTT, the native token of BitTorrent, is a Tron-based token, making it highly susceptible to influence from Sun.
Tesla Stock Forecast: TSLA downtrend likely to continue as Goldman calls it a top short among hedge funds
Tesla (TSLA) stock has been edging higher on Wednesday, outperforming the NASDAQ Composite for the most part, but institutional bearishness parallels the lackluster performance over the past four months and CEO Elon Musk’s recent ho-hum Cybertruck event.