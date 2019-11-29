Key economic data on Black Friday – Rabobank

The Rabobank Research Team offers a brief preview of the key economic events due on the cards this Black Friday.

Key Quotes:

“We get German unemployment, seen up 6K, and Eurozone unemployment, seen an unchanged 7.5% (note Japan has 2.4% unemployment and on/off deflation, so nothing really to dismiss the Fitch claims in that ‘good’ Eurozone print).

We also get Eurozone November CPI, seen up from 0.7% to 0.9% y/y, and up from 1.1% to 1.2% core, so far from 2% on both fronts.

There is also Canadian September GDP, seen 0.1%.”