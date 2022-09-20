Jupiter Neurosciences stock will IPO on September 21.

The biotech will trade under the ticker JUNS.

Management expects to raise appoximately $15 million.

Jupiter Neurosciences, a clinical stage biotech firm, will begin trading under the ticker JUNS on Wednesday, September 21. The IPO was first scheduled for September 9 and then September 14 before it was pushed back to Wednesday due to market volatility.

Founded in 2016 in Jupiter, Florida, Jupiter Neurosciences has just five employees, excluding all executives. The company is focused on its main resveratrol platform product called JOTROL, which is undergoing various phases of testing. JOTROL is thought to be effective for a number of different types of neural inflammation. These include Mucopolysaccharidoses Type 1, Friedreich’s Ataxia, MELAS and early-stage ALS disease. Another use might be certain types of early onset Alzheimer's due to brain injury. The graphic below shows the various timelines for clinical testing for each disease or impairment.

Source: Jupiterneurosciences.com

Using bookrunner Spartan Capital, Jupiter Neurosciences plans to sell 2.5 million shares at a price per share between $5 and $7. This will help the company raise $15 million approximately to carry out the existing clinical trials. The firm has no major institutional backer or investor from the pharmaceutical industry.

"Based on our current operating plan, we believe that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund our operations through at least the next 24 months," reads the S-1 filing with the SEC.

Withstanding underwriter over-allotments, JUNS should IPO with a market cap somewhere between $50 and $60 million on September 21.