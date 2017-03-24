Juncker: UK will have to pay about GBP50 bln when it leaves the EU - BBH

Research Team at BBH notes that the European Commission President Juncker said that the UK will have to pay about GBP50 bln when it leaves the EU.

Key Quotes

“Comments come ahead of the expected Article 59 trigger next week. Juncker’s estimate is in line with Austrian Chancellor Kern’s estimate last month. This sum is likely to be very contentious, with UK officials already pushing back. Ironically, the EU’s remaining members will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome this weekend.”