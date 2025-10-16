JPY underperforming on broader market tone – Scotiabank

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is soft, down 0.2% against the US Dollar (USD) and underperforming all of the G10 currencies in an environment of renewed risk appetite, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

JPY is ignoring hawkish BoJ

"Hawkish comments from the BoJ have confirmed recent messaging around policy tightening, however markets remain skeptical and are currently only pricing about 4bpts of tightening for October and 15bpts by December. Political uncertainty is elevated following the collapse of the LDP’s coalition last Friday."

"Talks are ongoing, and opposition parties are gaining traction ahead of the parliament’s vote scheduled for October 21. USD/JPY continues to trade defensively and is pushing to fresh local lows as it extends Friday’s bearish outside reversal. We look to further near-term weakness, anticipating a break of 150 and a push toward the 50 day MA around 148.50."