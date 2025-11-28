TRENDING:
JPY: Tokyo inflation slightly beats expectations – Commerzbank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The inflation figures for the Greater Tokyo Area published this morning, which are a reliable indicator of price developments across the country, came in slightly above expectations. Overall, prices rose by 2.7% year-on-year, and excluding fresh food and energy, the figure was 2.8%, Commerzbank's FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.

BoJ rate-hike odds jump ahead of key remarks

"One would assume that an additional fiscal package would increase demand and thus drive inflation. However, it is not quite that simple in this case, at least in the short term. This is because, at least in the short term, the suspension of the petrol tax is likely to cause a temporary reduction in inflation. However, it must be said that this will only reduce inflation in purely visual terms. Overall, inflationary pressure is likely to increase, of course. However, while the suspension of the tax will have an immediate effect, the additional demand will take time to have an impact."

"However, while the fiscal package will certainly have an inflationary effect in the medium term, it remains unclear exactly how food prices will develop. The Bank of Japan would therefore be well advised to end its current pause in normalizing monetary policy and raise interest rates. Asahi Noguchi, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, hinted at this in his speech yesterday. Noguchi remained cautious, warning against adjusting monetary policy too quickly."

"On the other hand, he also said that it would be a mistake to proceed too cautiously and too slowly. And given that the Bank of Japan's last interest rate hike was 10 months ago and the key interest rate is still only 0.5%, the latter is probably more likely to be true. The market is therefore already pricing in a BoJ interest rate hike in December at over 50%. A week ago, we were still below 20%. If Ueda also hints on Monday that a hike in December is conceivable, the probability is likely to increase further. In this case, the JPY should benefit."

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

Share:

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

