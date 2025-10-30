TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

JPY: Policy rate unchanged – Commerzbank

JPY: Policy rate unchanged – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

As expected, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5% at its monetary policy meeting this morning. Contrary to our expectations, however, the forecasts and tone of the economic outlook also remained largely unchanged, meaning that there was no hawkish shift and no verbal preparation for a possible interest rate hike in December, Commerzbank's FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.

BoJ to raise its key interest rate again in December

"In its initial reaction, the JPY appeared somewhat disappointed by this development and weakened slightly against the US dollar. Two of the nine council members voted in favor of an interest rate hike. However, this was also the case at the previous meeting, so no signal can be derived from this. In the run-up to the meeting, there had been speculation that the two hawks might be able to convince a third council member to support a hike, but this was apparently not the case."

"We continue to expect the Bank of Japan to raise its key interest rate again in December. Real interest rates in Japan remain very low, with a key interest rate of 0.5% and inflation currently still around 3%, and economic development appears stable enough to move the key interest rate further toward the neutral rate, which the Bank of Japan sees at around 1%."

"We expect that by December there will also be greater clarity regarding what measures the new government is planning and where its priorities lie. For the moment, the new government is enjoying positive poll ratings, so a degree of political stability on this front would also pave the way for an interest rate hike in December."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 in European trading on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on broad US Dollar weakness after US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping made some progress on the trade front. Meanwhile, the German economic growth stalled over the quarter in Q3. The focus is now on EU GDP ahead of the ECB policy decision. 

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD holds the previous day's late rebound above 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The pair gains positive traction amid a modest US Dollar weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders. 

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold sticks to its intraday bullish bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through buying amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar attracts some sellers and moves away from an over two-week high touched on Wednesday amid concerns about economic risks.

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat for the third consecutive monetary policy meeting; holding the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers