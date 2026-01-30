JPY: Patient BOJ outlook amid easing inflation – BBH
Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) analysts note that the Bank of Japan can afford to be patient before raising rates, as inflation pressures are easing. Analysts suggest a potential decline in USD/JPY towards 140.00 by year-end, supported by US-Japan rate differentials.
BOJ maintains patient stance on rates
"The Tokyo January CPI print points to easing inflation pressures nationwide. Headline fell 0.2pts more than expected to 1.5% y/y (lowest since March 2022) vs. 2.0% in December."
"The Bank of Japan can afford to be patient before resume raising rates."
"We see room for USD/JPY to edge down towards 140.00 by year-end, the level implied by US-Japan rate differentials."
(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.