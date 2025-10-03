TRENDING:
ISM Services PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

JPY holds defensive ahead of LDP vote – BNY

JPY holds defensive ahead of LDP vote – BNY
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) has taken a relatively defensive stance ahead of tomorrow’s LDP leadership vote. Even though BoJ commentary is clearly pointing toward further tightening – reinforced by Governor Ueda overnight – much of the shift in policy differentials between the BoJ and the Fed, in addition to between Japan and other countries, was well reflected in flows in the first half of September, BNY's Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage reports.

Fiscal outlook key risk for Yen trajectory

"The market view that there would be another opportunity to realize JPY valuations has contributed to the JPY retaining a solid holdings position. However, should the next administration adopt a more expansionary fiscal tone, it would be difficult to dismiss the impact on policy execution."

"Even before the election was called, the BoJ had been adjusting quantitative tightening operations to limit the impact on market functioning and the curve – a step recently emulated by the Bank of England. Should fiscal impulse strengthen beyond current expectations, especially with inflation running ahead of target, further mitigation through policy adjustments will be necessary and this could impact the trajectory of real rates."

"The knock-on effect on the JPY would be obvious, though for now it appears that much of the selling is being undertaken through USD/JPY purchases. Even if the status quo generally prevails, iFlow’s JPY holdings figure indicates it could be difficult to add to JPY longs aggressively from current levels, notwithstanding ongoing valuation attractions."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from tops, back near 1.1730

EUR/USD eases from tops, back near 1.1730

EUR/USD manages to reverse two daily pullbacks in a row and is now receding toward the 1.1730 zone amid modest gains at the end of the week. The US Dollar, in the meantime, resumes its leg lower amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US shutdown while traders gear up for upcoming data and comments from central bank officials.

GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.3450, looks at Bailey

GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.3450, looks at Bailey

GBP/USD now loses some upside impulse, although it sticks to the daily advance around 1.3450 amid the humble retracement in the Greenback and despite a discouraging correction in the UK Services PMI. Cable leaves behind Thursday’s decline ahead of the speech by BoE Bailey later in the day.

Gold advances to daily highs around $3,870

Gold advances to daily highs around $3,870

Gold sets aside Thursday’s hiccup and revisits the area of $3,870 per troy ounce on Friday. The precious metal’s recovery comes amid decent losses in the Greenback, mixed US yields across the curve, and rising uncertainty surrounding the impact of the US shutdown on the economy.

US ISM Services PMI expected to reflect stable momentum in the services industry

US ISM Services PMI expected to reflect stable momentum in the services industry

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers