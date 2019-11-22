JPY Futures: looks neutral/bullish near-term

According to flash data from CME Group for JPY futures markets, open interest went up for the third session in a row on Thursday, now by just 396 contracts. Volume, instead, reversed the previous build and shrunk by around 7.4K contracts.

USD/JPY faces further consolidation

USD/JPY keeps navigating the consolidative theme below the 109.00 handle amidst increasing open interest and erratic performance in volume in the Japanese safe haven. That said, extra rangebound looks the most likely scenario for the time being, always closely following the developments from the US-China trade front.