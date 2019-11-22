JPY Futures: looks neutral/bullish near-term

According to flash data from CME Group for JPY futures markets, open interest went up for the third session in a row on Thursday, now by just 396 contracts. Volume, instead, reversed the previous build and shrunk by around 7.4K contracts.
USD/JPY faces further consolidation
USD/JPY keeps navigating the consolidative theme below the 109.00 handle amidst increasing open interest and erratic performance in volume in the Japanese safe haven. That said, extra rangebound looks the most likely scenario for the time being, always closely following the developments from the US-China trade front.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
