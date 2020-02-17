According to preliminary prints from CME Group for JPY futures markets, investors scaled back their open interest positions for the second session in a row on Friday, this time by 592 contracts. Volume followed suit and dropped by nearly 43.5K contracts after two builds in a row.
USD/JPY stays on track to retake 110.00
Friday’s knee-jerk in USD/JPY was accompanied by declining open interest and volume in the Japanese safe haven, signalling that extra gains in the yen could be temporary. Against this, the pair is expected to resume the upside and attempt another breakout of the 110.00 mark in the short-term horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
