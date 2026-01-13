JPY drops to weakest since July 2024 – ING

The Japanese Yen (JPY) fell 0.5% to 158.91 per US Dollar (USD), hitting its weakest level since July 2024, as speculation of a snap election under PM Takaichi triggered renewed selling, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

US-Japan yield gap and outflows pressure yen

"The yen fell 0.5% to 158.91 per dollar, its weakest since July 2024, as speculation that Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi may call a snap election triggered renewed selling. The move surpassed January’s low of 158.87 and intensified concerns over potential intervention, with Japanese officials warning against excessive and speculative FX moves."

"Persistent US-Japan yield gaps, negative real rates, and capital outflows continue to weigh on the currency, with a potential slide above 160 USD/JPY. Intervention risk remains in focus after past actions when volatility spiked."