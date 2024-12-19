JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs gain as Dow Jones ends historic sell-off

- The Dow Jones index rose by a hair to end ten straight sessions of losses.
- JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs both ended higher, helping the index hold onto gains.
- The Fed's reduced outlook for next year's schedule of interest rate cuts has forced a major sell-off in stocks.
- Higher inflation expectations under Trump are reducing the attractiveness of stocks writ large.
Two of the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s (DJIA) financial institutions, Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM), led the traditional index out of its worst performance in decades by a thread. After closing lower for ten straight sessions, the DJIA’s worst streak since 1978, the index gained 0.04% on Thursday.
JPMorgan stock closed up 1.12%, and Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.68% despite trading ahead by 2% earlier in the session. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ lost ground in the session.
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs news
Both banking stocks lost severe ground on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dot plot showed Fed governors predicting fewer interest rate cuts in 2025. Whereas as recently as September the consensus was a full percentage-point cut next year, the dot plot shows just two 25 bps cuts in 2025, half the prior level.
Though higher interest rates are normally better for banks, the fact that the second Trump presidency is expected to push inflation higher is starting to affect the entire equity market. Stocks have been trending upward all year with the view that lower interest rates would make bonds less attractive and stock would fill their place.
The much slower pace of interest rate cuts threatens to upend that relationship, so market bulls have to wonder if the entire 2024 rally and post-election Trump bump were errors. JPMorgan stock surged 11.5% on November 6, the day after Trump won.
The thinking was that Trump would make it easier for firms to merge, the bank’s bread and butter. But a continued high interest rate environment might have an adverse effect on GDP, causing fewer firms to be interested in financing major changes.
"A lot of bankers, they're dancing in the streets because they've had successive years of regulations, a lot of which stymied credit,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said after the election.
Recent news reports have surfaced saying that the incoming Trump administration is debating whether to end the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and consolidate other agencies like the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve.
Trump’s focus on tariffs, however, already threatening China, Canada and Mexico, the nation’s three biggest trading partners, bode ill for trade. His focus on mass arrests and deportations should also likely increase the cost of labor, which can lead to an inflationary spiraling effect.
Credit card data for November showed that net charge-offs have been climbing. The average net charge-off rate 3.69% in October surged to 4.29% in November. The rate was 3.91% one year earlier.
This data could be a bad sign for JPMorgan, a major credit card issuer, as well as the economy at large. JPMorgan’s net charge-off rate of 1.64% in November edged up from 1.62% in October but remained below the year-ago figure of 1.75%.
“[N]et charge-offs remained sticky and above pre-pandemic levels despite healthy labor market conditions," wrote Saul Martinez of HSBC in a client note.
Dow Jones Industrial Average daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weakens to near 1.0350 on Fed hawkish cut, stronger US data
The EUR/USD pair trades with a mild negative bias around 1.0360 during the early Asian session on Friday. The major pair remains on the defensive as the US Federal Reserve adopted a less dovish stance despite cutting interest rates by 25 basis points at its December meeting on Wednesday.
GBP/USD extends slide approaches 1.2500 after BoE rate decision
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and break lower, nearing 1.2500 after the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decisions. The BoE maintained the bank rate at 4.75% as expected, but the accompanying statement leaned to dovish, while three out of nine MPC members opted for a cut.
Gold approaches recent lows around $2,580
Gold resumes its decline after the early advance and trades below $2,600 early in the American session. Stronger than anticipated US data and recent central banks' outcomes fuel demand for the US Dollar. XAU/USD nears its weekly low at $2,582.93.
Bitcoin's trajectory shows similarities with previous cycles as long-term holders book profits of $2.1 billion
Glassnode's Week on Chain report revealed the similarities between the current Bitcoin uptrend and previous cycles amid changing market conditions. Meanwhile, long-term investors began distributing their tokens at the $100K level, culminating in a new all-time high of $2.1 billion in realized profits.
Bank of England stays on hold, but a dovish front is building
Bank of England rates were maintained at 4.75% today, in line with expectations. However, the 6-3 vote split sent a moderately dovish signal to markets, prompting some dovish repricing and a weaker pound. We remain more dovish than market pricing for 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.