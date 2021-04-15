Johnson & Johnson: Continue to believe in positive benefit-risk profile of COVID-19 vaccine

“We continue to believe in a positive benefit-risk profile of COVID-19 vaccine,” Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said in response to the statement released after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee meeting.

J&J said that it has actively postponed the launch of its vaccine in Europe.

Earlier on, the US CDC extended the halt on the distribution of the vaccine amid a lack of more data to assess the risk.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains upbeat despite the J&J covid vaccine concerns, with the S&P 500 futures gaining 0.10% to 4,120, at the time of writing.

The US dollar index wallows in multi-week lows, as the sell-off extends into Asia.