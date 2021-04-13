Johnson & Johnson: To proactively delay rollout of vaccine in Europe

Having heard from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Johnson & Johnson came out with the official announcement, during early Wednesday in Asia, suggesting a delay in vaccine rollout in Europe.
The drugmaker also said that it is aware of an extremely rare disorder caused by its vaccine.
“To pause vaccinations in all vaccine clinical trials,” said Johnson & Johnson further.
It’s worth mentioning that all 50 US states have stopped the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on the CDC and the FDA recommendations.
FX implications
Following the update, S&P 500 Futures eases to 4,132.38, down 0.05%, after the Wall Street benchmark refreshed record top.
Also read: US calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine after clotting cases
