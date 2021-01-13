J&J’s one-shot Covid vaccine is safe and generates promising immune response in early trial

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Covid vaccine is safe and appears to generate a promising immune response in both young and elderly volunteers, according to early trial data.

The one-shot COVID vaccine, known as Ad26.COV2.S, is reportedly safe according to a Phase I and II study that shows the vaccine gives antibodies.

Market implications

Good news such as this will underpin the optimism for an economic recovery, supporting US stocks.

Shares are up 1.7% in J&J on the news.