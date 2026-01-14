Japan’s Yoshimura: PM Takaichi to call snap election in parliamentary session

Japan’s Ruling Ishin Party Leader Yoshimura said during European trading hours on Wednesday that Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi will call a snap election at the beginning of the parliamentary session.

Comments

PM Takaichi to call a snap election at the beginning of the parliamentary session.



Takaichi said details will be announced on Monday.



Informed by PM Takaichi that she will dissolve parliament at the initial stage of the regular session, the head of Japan's Ruling LDP's Junior Coalition Partner said.

Market reaction

More details on the timeframe of a snap election from Japan's ruling party have resulted psotive for the Japanese Yen (JPY). USD/JPY gives back early gains after posting a fresh one-and-a-half-year high at 159.30 and slides to near 158.70.