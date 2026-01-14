Japan’s Yoshimura: PM Takaichi to call snap election in parliamentary session
Japan’s Ruling Ishin Party Leader Yoshimura said during European trading hours on Wednesday that Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi will call a snap election at the beginning of the parliamentary session.
Takaichi said details will be announced on Monday.
Informed by PM Takaichi that she will dissolve parliament at the initial stage of the regular session, the head of Japan's Ruling LDP's Junior Coalition Partner said.
Market reaction
More details on the timeframe of a snap election from Japan's ruling party have resulted psotive for the Japanese Yen (JPY). USD/JPY gives back early gains after posting a fresh one-and-a-half-year high at 159.30 and slides to near 158.70.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.21%
|0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.10%
|0.12%
|EUR
|0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.17%
|0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|GBP
|0.19%
|0.13%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|0.31%
|JPY
|0.21%
|0.17%
|0.02%
|0.29%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|0.35%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|-0.24%
|-0.29%
|-0.19%
|-0.16%
|0.06%
|AUD
|0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|0.19%
|0.04%
|0.25%
|NZD
|0.10%
|0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.12%
|0.16%
|-0.04%
|0.22%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|-0.31%
|-0.35%
|-0.06%
|-0.25%
|-0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
