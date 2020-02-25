Japan’s top currency diplomat Takeuchi: Unease over coronavirus has heightened compared to before

According to Japan’s top currency diplomat Takeuchi, the unease over coronavirus has heightened compared to before.

Financial markets have shown volatile moves since the start of the week.

No comment on fx levels.

The importance of stable fx was confirmed by G20.

Govt, BOJ will work as one to end to deflation, achieve sustainable economic growth.

Will act appropriately while monitoring risks regarding coronavirus outbreak.

Depending on developments regarding coronavirus, govt, BOJ must take action.

Exchange-rates move on various factors.

No comment on whether structural factors are behind recent yen moves.