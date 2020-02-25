Coronavirus: South Korea reports tenth death, risk off

The Korean Center for Disease Control has confirmed the tenth death from coronavirus. The North Asian nation has the highest number of cases outside China.

Authorities in Seoul have designated two cities as special care zones in order to halt the spread. Earlier, Korean Airways stated that a crew member was diagnosed positive for the respiratory disease, without indicating where that worker traveled to.

The news is negative for markets that are attempting a recovery after Monday's sell-off. US shares suffered the worst sell-off in two years after the outbreak spread to Italy.