Japan’s Takaichi reportedly preparing economic package to tackle inflation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered a new package of economic measures aimed at easing the burden of inflation on households and companies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The report stated the economic stimulus is estimated to exceed last year's ¥13.9 trillion. The stimulus package is said to be structured on three primary pillars: counter-inflation, investment in growth industries, and national security.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading 0.06% lower on the day to trade at 151.85.