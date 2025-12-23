Japan's Takaichi: National debt level is still high
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that national debt level is still high, adding that it may be possible to cut the amount of new bond issuance for fiscal year 2026 budget.
Responsible proactive fiscal policy does not mean irresponsible bond issuance or tax cuts.
Japan national debt level is still high.
It may be possible to curtail the amount of new bond issuance for fiscal year 2026 budget.
Bank of Japan rate hike was carried out to stably and sustainably achieve 2 percent inflation target.
The USD/JPY pair is losing 0.59% on the day to trade at 156.07 at the press time.
