Japan’s Suzuki: Important to keep fiscal discipline

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that it is “important to keep fiscal discipline to keep confidence in long-term fiscal health.”
He added that he is “closely watching discussions at the Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting with the bond market.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY is battling 161.00 following these above comments, having hit intraday highs at 161.13 in the last hour. The pair is still up 0.12% on the day.
