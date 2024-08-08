Japan’s Suzuki: Closely watching volatile stock moves but not in phase of making actual action

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that he is “closely watching volatile stock moves but not in phase of making actual action.”
Further comments
Monetary policy specifics are up to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to decide.
No comment on BoJ Deputy Governor Uchida's comments.
Closely watching market developments.
Aim to support wage growth outpacing inflation through various policies.
Stock market determined by economic situations, forex, corporate activities and various others.
Algorithm trading one of various factors, not a single reason for market rout.
Market reaction
USD/JPY remains in the red near 146.40 following these above comments, losing 0.20% on the day.
